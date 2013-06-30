X-Field Paintball by PCB Games is the premier tool for pre-event off-field strategic prep. The days of laminated field diagram printouts are gone.. for Millennium players at least. This app allows you to explore every angle of play from a virtual field walk environment. Even if you’re not playing the Millennium’s London Campaign Cup next weekend (July 5-7th), this program is still worth checking out.

HERE is the auto-run link for the APP: http://walk.xfield-paintball.com/millennium/london2013/

Anyone else like to see the X-Field service available for PSP?..