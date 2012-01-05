Are you tired of hearing that “paintball is on the decline?”, or “paintball is dead”? We are. The SGMA reports say one thing, event attendance says another. While we can all agree that paintball is not as active as it was in 2005, we can also agree that people are playing, just not as many.

Today’s discussion focuses in on this touchy subject. How can we, as paintball community members revive paintball? What are we missing? Is it television and video games, or exciting fields and marketing tie ins? Grass roots marketing, or commericial advertising?

What will it take to get paintball back on top?