Earlier this morning Empire Paintball began unveiling their new paintball gear. ProPaintball insiders have spent the morning checking out the new equipment. We are very impressed with what we have seen so far. What we didn’t expect to come across however was the new paintball gun known officially as the Empire Sniper. Rumors were circulating earlier in the season that Empire was developing a pump gun. ProPaintball insiders speculated that Empire would develop a pump paintball gun based off of the popular Worr Game Sniper design. The rumor itself held merit due to Empire’s acquisition of JT/View Loader/Brass Eagle/WGP in 2010 from Jarden, however, until now no other details were available. Below are the first photographs of the Empire Sniper as well as a brief overview of the new paintball gun’s features.

New Paintball Gun:Empire Sniper

empire sniper, new paintball gun

The new paintball gun from Empire is designed for players that enjoy playing pump paintball. You can tell Empire has done their research in the pump segment as this new gun features one of the most popular upgrades, the pump arm. The pump arm is a more ergonomic method of loading a ball into the breech and is very useful in situations where you might give away your position by grabbing the pump. The Empire Sniper also features an Empire Nightstick barrel, half block design, hogue .45 grips, clamping feedneck and possibly a regulator. The Empire Sniper features a trimmed down body to remove excess weight. All in all, the Empire Sniper is a great improvement over the WGP Sniper.

The Empire Sniper has come a considerable way from the Sniper from Worr Game Products.Do you play pump paintball? What are your thoughts on the Empire Sniper Paintball gun?

  1. JB - XSV Reply

    I shot this pump gun last week in Arkansas and it shot good.

    Plus that looks like the barrels XSV and Infamous have been using on our AXE’s and they work nice as well.

  3. Rudz Reply

    I like the dual pump arms and that has to be a regulator, notice the PE style reg collar with integrated macroline fitting, I like the macro out of the front of the asa, no fitting digging into the wrist, but I can’t tell if the asa is on on/off. The trigger is weird, I am sure its a swing trigger, but it doesn’t look comfortable, time will tell I guess, good job Empire.

  4. Hunter Reply

    i think it does have an on/off, maybe that little lever on the left side that isn’t on the right as some sort of switch? that is what i am thinking the on off will be

  5. Collin Reply

    Looks like everything I’ve been wanting in a pump. At this point it all depends on price to see if it’s worth it to buy this over a CCM gun.

    I see it has an auto return for the pump handle, but is it an autotrigger?

    Also, if I were to pick one of these up first thing I’d do is replace the barrel with a 1 piece or a PE barrel (reverse threaded). It always stinks getting a barrel back stuck on your pump gun.

  13. James Reply

    I dont ever play or shoot a pump gun that thing looks really really nicely done, good job empire….

  14. willy Reply

    looks like the 2k5 black magic autococker pump but i want this gun so bad i’ll sell both my pumps to get it

  15. dan Reply

    I would say that at 500 they would not sell, I would go with a CCM at that price range. I would pay no more than 350 for this good looking pump.

  16. SirRod Reply

    I’ve played pump for 26 years. I have had many pump paintball guns. I have a wgp sniper 2 at the moment. But want something new, like the T2 from CCM. At 500 smackers the price too high, for even empire’s so unless I read some outstanding reviews or shoot one myself I’ll be leaning tward a CCM T2 some time in the near future.

  17. Scott Reply

    I’m curious how smooth and light the pump stroke of this is compared to a CCM’s S6.5 or T2.

  18. Eric Reply

    damn that is sexy, totally a complete steal of a price for that caliber of awesomeness

  19. shelby Brandenburg Reply

    the pump stroke is awesome i would only ask that the change the bore size from a 67.0 to a 68.5 the return springs are a nice touch aswell

