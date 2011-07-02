Pro Paintball teams San Diego Dynasty and the Russian Legion faced off in the final match of the recent PSP Chicago Open. Many of you read the final results from the event, but, much like myself, missed the final match up. Many pro paintball players and industry veterans have referred to the final match of the PSP Chicago Open as one of the best, if not the best, paintball games they have ever witnessed. In a back and forth match up, two of the top pro paintball teams face off for the Chicago Open championship title. Sit back and watch the amazing paintball video and witness for yourself watch the game the paintball community is raving about.

Pay attention to the 46:00 minute mark for a move that sends the match into sudden death overtime.

Truth be told, all of the players from both teams involved in the match played great paintball. However, during the final moments of the match Russian Legion player Justin Rabackoff makes an amazing move out of the snake and up the center of the field. The following paintball video is only a minute and a half long, but be forewarned, you may have to replay it a few times.