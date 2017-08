Billy Bernacchia (website) of the New England Hurricanes has unveiled the new paintball jersey for the New England Hurricanes paintball team. Throughout the 2011 paintball season, the team will be competing on the PSP paintball circuit in division 1 and will represent sponsors DYE Precision, Rhode Island Paintball, OXCC, ProPaintball.com and PBNation.

DYE Precisions latest piece of new paintball gear:



What are your thoughts on the Hurricanes Dye Jersey? Do you like the colors?