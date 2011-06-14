GI Sports has been rumored to be working on a line of new paintball gear for some time now. ProPaintball insiders suggested that a new paintball goggle would be on its way shortly after the new GI paintball brand was announced last year. The Italia brothers who own GI Sports/Vision/Milsim also happen to own OptiCoating, a goggle and lens manufacturing business as well as a EyeTactical, a tactical goggle company. With all of that in mind, ProPaintball insiders wagered that it was only a matter of time until the Italia brothers released a paintball goggle of their own.

Graphics placed on the GI Sports paintball trailer and box art only served to fuel the speculation. Last fall, ProPaintball insiders zeroed in on the the GI Sports & Milsim paintball box art featuring a sneak peak at the new paintball goggles from GI. The goggles pictured in the box art will be officially branded as the GI Vision SLIVER goggle system. Yes, you read that right, S-L-I-V-E-R. Designed and manufactured by Richmond Italia’s goggle company OptiCoating, the new GI Sports goggle systems are said to have great optical clarity and feature a very easy lens replacement system. Read below for a first look at the new paintball gear and goggle systems from GI’s new line, GI VISION.

GI Sports will be unveiling two Goggle systems. The first goggle will be known as the GI SLEEK Vision System. The GI Sleek Vision system features GI’s “3 star” rating, meaning it has been designed for paintball fields and recreational players. This paintball mask will be offered at a lower price point.

New Paintball Gear: GI Vision Paintball Goggle

New Paintball Gear: GI VISION SLEEK Paintball Goggle Specs

 

The second goggle is the GI SLIVER Vision System. The SLIVER is targeted at both tournament paintball players and recreational/scenario players that refuse to use anything less than the best available paintball gear. The SLIVER goggle features GI Sports “4 Star” rating, a mesh style venting system near the mouth for improved communication and distortion free optics.

New Paintball Gear: GI Vision SLIVER

New Paintball Gear: GI Vision SLIVER

ProPaintball insiders familiar with GI Sports suggest additional pieces of paintball gear are being prepared for release at PSP World Cup. Initial reports suggest a line of soft goods including paintball jerseys, paintball gloves and protective paintball pads may be in the works.

Related Posts

29 Responses

    • chris Reply

      HAHAHAHAHA! I thought the exact same thing.

      That is too funny… That is of course if you can remember Scott Goggles….or were even born then.

      • Chesco Reply

        haha I agree with you, looks like they took the profiler and change some things haha is a very ugly mask

  6. gambo Reply

    Like the look but have to made sure when it rains the rain doesn’t end up on the inside of the goggles running down the lens interfereing with the view?

  9. *936* Reply

    Just wait til your fav pro team wears them…then you will be singing a different tune…

    • Dave Reply

      No way. I would feel bad for any pro team tasked with making these goggles look cool.

  11. KidInfamous Reply

    Looks like a cross between the old profilers and the newer grillz
    I am not sure if i like the look of them, they are kinda ehh. i just don’t like the styling.

  13. profiler|grill Reply

    You all know the Owner of GI Milsim aka Richmond Italia, use to be the owner of Procaps aka VFORCE , no big suprise there… all the GI gear are revemp procaps gear pretty much…

    Will keep my profiler and grill, these looks weird

  17. The South African Reply

    I Quote from the Sliver write up: “Aero Dynamic”. Just how fast do they think players are?

  18. Pballa Reply

    Pig snout goggles? Awesome! I always wanted to look like pig-man running around the field.

  19. Gerry Martin Reply

    They look like Mortal Kombat masks if you take off the lens…

    • Profile photo of Justin
      Justin Reply

      Gerry,

      MK! Ha! Which character do you think? Scorpion is the one that comes to mind first..is that what you are referencing?

  22. エルメス コピー Reply

    【超人気質屋 】超美品、高品質、 N級 独占的な販売

    ★オメガ スーパーコピー最高等級時計大量入荷！

    ▽◆▽世界の一流ブランド品N級の専門ショップ　 ★
    注文特恵中-新作入荷!-価格比較.送料無料！　

    ◆主要取扱商品 バッグ、財布、腕時計、ベルト！
    ◆全国送料一律無料
    ◆オークション、楽天オークション、売店、卸売りと小売りの第一選択のブランドの店。
    ■信用第一、良い品質、低価格は　私達の勝ち残りの切り札です。
    ◆　当社の商品は絶対の自信が御座います。
    おすすめ人気ブランド腕時計, 最高等級時計大量入荷！
    ◆N品質シリアル付きも有り　付属品完備！
    ☆★☆━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━☆★☆
    以上　宜しくお願い致します。(＾０＾）

    広大な客を歓迎して買います！── (*^-^*)
    ■ホームページ上でのご注文は24時間受け付けております
    エルメス コピー http://www.kopii.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.