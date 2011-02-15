Paintball Round up: Rumors and News

Today’s round up features the latest paintball news and gossip from Tampa Bay Damage, Chicago Aftershock, San Antonio X-Factor, Omaha VICIOUS, PSP-MAO and the NPPL.

View from the Deadbox has a brief update on the recent Tampa Bay Damage Tryouts.

ProPaintball insiders suggest that Chicago Aftershock and San Antonio X-Factor are playing NPPL Pro 7-man this year. Missing this year will be the Portland Naughty Dogs who recently lost Corey Fields, which was the backbone of the team. Corey and several of his former teammates will continue competing in the pro division as Seattle Thunder. The pro division will in fact be capped at 16 teams.

Last week we reported that Hollywood Mischief had joined the NPPL, however ProPaintball insiders suggest that team was registered in error and will not be competing in the pro division.

Amsterdam Heat has joined the CPL. Go Beyond Paintball magazine has a newsflash regarding the move.

Omaha VICIOUS has teamed up with S2 Style Supply for 2011. S2 will be producing the new VICIOUS paintball jerseys, including a special VICIOUS camo-version to be used when the team competes in Tom Cole’s Ultimate Woods-ball League (UWL).