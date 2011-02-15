Today’s round up features the latest paintball news and gossip from Tampa Bay Damage, Chicago Aftershock, San Antonio X-Factor, Omaha VICIOUS, PSP-MAO and the NPPL.

  • ProPaintball insiders suggest that Chicago Aftershock and San Antonio X-Factor are playing NPPL Pro 7-man this year. Missing this year will be the Portland Naughty Dogs who recently lost Corey Fields, which was the backbone of the team. Corey and several of his former teammates will continue competing in the pro division as Seattle Thunder. The pro division will in fact be capped at 16 teams.
  • Last week we reported that Hollywood Mischief had joined the NPPL, however ProPaintball insiders suggest that team was registered in error and will not be competing in the pro division.
  • Omaha VICIOUS has teamed up with S2 Style Supply for 2011. S2 will be producing the new VICIOUS paintball jerseys, including a special VICIOUS camo-version to be used when the team competes in Tom Cole’s Ultimate Woods-ball League (UWL).
  • There is a rumors stiring that the PSP Mid-Atlantic Open will not be at Paintball Central (PBC) this year. Instead, sources suggest the event may be held at OXCC (OACC) in Maryland. The OXCC is owned by Rick Carver and is said to have one of the best all-grass fields in the country. Speaking of the OXCC, Draxxus recently teamed up with the MAPL/GPL and OXCC to sponsor the league and host Scenario games at the park.

Related Posts

36 Responses

    • Jester Reply

      MD barely qualifies as the North East. Even if you cut the country in 4 sections its barely in there. I’ll still go regardless 😛

  4. HRM Reply

    How interesting…… PSP MAO at OXCC. Rick Carver must be sucking some major PAY PAY.

  6. Igloo Reply

    OXCC should definitely be considered for MAO. It is a beautiful field and is capable holding a PSP event but I don’t know if they would have enough time to get ready for this year’s MAO. I sure hope I’m wrong because I’ll be there if it’s at OXCC.

  8. re: thats dumb Reply

    yeah that’s true, but neither are PBCs fields. On the back three fields there is a slant.

  9. Jason Reply

    WOW… I wonder if this confirms the demise of the Dogs. I hope not but taking a year off is a huge deal.

    • trevor Reply

      i think the knuth brothers retired, and corey left so they really lost the back bone of the team

  11. gv Reply

    i say hold it at oxcc they have some of the best fields on the east coast besides florida
    oxcc for mao

  13. Pate Reply

    PBC seems like the most cost efficent field for PSP. They wouldn’t have to transport air etc. If PSP is trying to save make money why pay for mileage for the air truck etc.

    Keep MAO at pbc..

  14. LOL Reply

    Dude… OXCC has air at every field, in the pits… and they have like 7 or 8 fields….

    They got MORE than enough air power over there…

  15. Pate Reply

    enough air for a PSP event? enough air to supply 7 or 8 fields running at the same time for 3 days for 11 hours a day?

    • LOL. Reply

      YES. You have no idea of the ridiculous air compressor and bank tank system that OXCC has.

  16. Costs Reply

    PBC charges 20,000 to hold the event there. OXCC obviously would be charging less(much less) to bring the event there. Same reason why the first event is being held at Galveston rather than Phoenix.

      • Costs Reply

        Obviously it has been established that OXCC does have the air setup necessary. SOOOO with I’m sure the owner of OXCC charging less than Rob at PBC and without needing the air trailer then the cost difference would be too much to refuse.

        PSP is hurting. More so than I think people realize.

  19. w Reply

    OXCC is not flat and is in the middle of no where and their arnt any airports around it. Airports are easly hour and half away.

    • js17 Reply

      false, philly is an 45 mins way, if that.. I live in 5 mins from oxcc, an bwi is an hour an 15 away at the most.

  22. boxxy Reply

    I can see MAO being at a new field, especially with ties to PBC. Air is never a problem considering Rob Stadinger supplies the air system for PSP ALWAYS. As long as they have enough room for at least 6 field, it can happen.

    I can see this season being the year of Local field events except Cup of course. Cuts down cost, brings a lot of local teams to the event, does nothing but good for everything around that area paintball wise.

    Good stuff as long as flights can be had to the event.

  23. boxxy Reply

    oh and the X Factor rumor is true, they will be playing 7man from what my sources tell me….

    Obama returning to the 7man.

  24. EastCoastBaller Reply

    OXCC is a great location for a PSP event, for multiple diffrent reasons:

    -8 fields set up and ready to go(with 2 more being built)
    -Pits set up at most of the fields already
    -Air to all of the fields already set up
    -45 mins from Philly
    -1 hour from Baltimore
    -5 mins from Delaware
    -Very large parking area
    -Area for all the vendors
    -Many big name teams in the are(L.I.F.T, NJJ, Assault, Monstars, Revo, Topgun, Canes, 187, Hustle and etc..). Not to mention dozens of other teams that would play the event.
    -Multiple hotels in the area
    -Multiple restaurants in the area
    -Very nice weather during the summer
    -Has the best all grass fields on the east coast
    -Rick strives to help anyone and everyone that comes to the field as well as other teams in the area.
    -Gives free popcorn and hot chocolate out every weekend.
    -Gives free hot food out every weekend(hot dogs and etcc)

    The list goes on and on….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.