Mr. Curious over at View from the Dead Box posted an interesting tip regarding a domain registration by DYE Precision.

Mr. C has been sitting on a brilliant item all week and it has left him a twitching, stuttering wreck. And if you’ve missed tonight’s PBLivewebcast you missed the big news. (But you can still catch it later. The PBLive crew will post it up for your future entertainment and enlightenment.) Meanwhile, Mr. C can no longer allow the cat to stay in the bag.

It seems our pals at Dye have very recently registered a new domain name thru GoDaddy called DYESNOW. As interesting–or even more interesting– is this: http://video.mpora.com/watch/edCHQYw73/

How ’bout that, kids. Can you say, diversify?

We ran through the material Mr. C referenced and were able to come up with the following data;

During the introduction of episode II of the Flying Finns: Blue Bird snowboard video, approximately 1 minute 11 seconds in, an ad rotates for DYE Snow. See screenshot below;

Per an Anonymous poster, the Domain DYESNOW.com whois information has the following details;

According to publicly available information, the domain is owned by the paintball titan, DYE Precision, and was registered by a Darren Kendall. The domain DYESNOW.com is currently active, however no website has been placed online at time of writing. Sources suggest DYE is preparing to launch a snowboard goggle based on the DYE i4’s and that soft goods are in the works.  Inquirys have been dispatched to DYE Precision and we will update you following a response. Stay tuned to ProPaintball and View From the Deadbox for your latest paintball news & gossip.

25 Responses

    • Craig Steward Reply

      I might agree with this statement. The fact that companies that were originally based in Paintball needing to expand to other sports is a testament to the death of paintball. We’re simply not bringing in the revenue needed for a multi million dollar company and they’re exploring other sports possibly to switch primary industry target.

      • Larnel W Reply

        If you truly believe that then it only shows you lack of intelligence when it comes to business. Branching out does not have anything to do with the decline of paintball. Even if paintball was the most profitable sport in the world branching out would still be a good idea. It allows a company to draw revenue from alternate areas and greatly expand their business/brand. Why only have one source of revenue when you can have two? Especially when the secondary one is snowboarding?
        People really need to educate themselves.

  2. LOL. Reply

    how is it bad? it will only provide more income for dyes research & development. thumbs up! there is a reason valken is in like 4 or 5 different sports. to push paintball!

    • Profile photo of Robert
      Robert Reply

      Yeah, this isn’t bad. Dye recognizes that there is money in marketing and developing products for another sport. Think of how many ‘ballers ski or snowboard in the winter off-season who will ultimately confide in a brand that they are already familiar with. Its a great move! This doesn’t mean that Dye is turning their back on paintball.

      • Larnel W Reply

        Exactly!!! Now this is a man who understands. And I am exactly one of those people who takes to the slopes in the winter. Does this mean I am automatically going to buy Dye’s gear? Well I don’t know about that yet but I will definitely check it out

  4. Travis Reply

    JT is getting back into motorcross gear as well. this is old news and might of been brought up already. but just sayin.

  7. Trevor Reply

    Great move! If paintball gets some wide renown recognition it could take off. That’s all it needs!

  9. Kyle Reply

    I see this as a more lateral move than an offensive. Our sport shares a lot with snowboarders, from aggressive style to goggles & pants.

    If Dye switched from manufacturing pb goods to snowboard only, then I would be worried. But really, this is a simple move for more sales, not a subsidization for paintball.

  10. The Black Dutchman Reply

    Great move for DYE! There are a ton of stores that have diversified their means to make money. Skateboard, Airsoft, Wakeboard, Snowboard. It only make since.

  11. hmm Reply

    Spread out and you’ll be more stable financially. Great move by Dye because it’ll help them stick around even when times get tough. I’ve been thinking of getting into snow a bit and now I know which brand I’ll be going with!

    Ski goggle designs have been pretty boring to date so Dye’s design team will have a great opportunity to refresh the market.

  12. old school Reply

    only idiots would keep all their eggs in one basket…

    the key to success is to diversify your portfolio, so that market swings will have less damaging impact to overall profit margins.

    smart direction by Mr. Youngblood imo. and then that piece could be eventually sold and spun off to someone like K2, a monster that buys everyone and everything.

  14. Chrisrich Reply

    the revenue that dye generates from their snow division wont be poured into paintball.

    “we made money from a profitable industry, lets dump it into paintball”

    We all love paintball but business is business.

  15. james Reply

    honestly if they do it right and get things rolling on a huge scale they could make may more money down the road with snow then paintball. Ski and snowboard markets are huge and there are millions of people that ride.

  16. Ben Reply

    FINALLY!
    been expecting them to make this move for years now…

    glad to see it happen since I already use lots of my pball gear for snowboarding 😀

  17. Connor Reply

    Just look at the greatest sporting good companies… Adidas, Nike, Reebok, UnderArmour, Puma… they all produce phenomenal quality goods in a vast array of sports. This is good because it will take revenue from a larger sport and feed it into paintball thus pushing the sport into popularity. Plus it gets the name around and people think about paintball more. Way to go Dye.

  18. robby Reply

    i was at mountain high last season(2010) and saw someone wearing a jacket that said DYE one it, i thought i was seeing things until i ran into him again and asked about it, he said it was a dye ‘concept’ snow jacket and he was somehow connected with the company supposedly and received it for ‘testing’…nice to know I wasn’t being lied to lol

