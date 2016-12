New 2011 Sup'Air Bunker for Race-To

Check out the latest bunker from Sup’air’s 2011 Race-To bunker upgrade kit.





The dimensions are estimated to be 4.5ft wide X 1.5ft deep and 4ft tall.

The 2011 upgrade kit includes 4 mini race bunkers.

The kit has been designed for Race-To fields. We anticipate the PSP will be utilizing these at their 2011 events.