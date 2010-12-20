In last weeks PSP paintball rumor report we unveiled several possible changes in store for the 2011 paintball season. As many of you will recall, the rumor report was met with a mixed reaction. Many players have been debating what sort of impact the changes might have on league play, team composition, and local fields. With that in mind, ProPaintball will be interviewing PSP Commissioner Lane Wright. Those of you familiar with Lane know him as a straight shooter and not one to dodge difficult questions, or in this case, make difficult decisions. This is a great opportunity to interact with a well respected member of the paintball industry. We invite you to submit your questions. Please keep your questions to one per comment, respectful and on topic.