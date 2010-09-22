After only one full season with Bob Long and the Victory, pro paintball team Entourage is going to make the switch to Eclipse, and the use the Ego 11 and Geo 2 for the 2011 season. This is Entourages first year as a pro paintball team, and they are hanging in there with the top teams. Entourages best performance this year was at the MAO.

Paul Shelton of Entourage had these words to share “Professional Paintball team ENTOURAGE is pleased to become the newest member of the Planet Eclipse Emortal Army for the remainder of the 2010 tournament season. Planet Eclipse has always been a top tier company with an excellent reputation in providing goods and services at the National tournament level. Planet Eclipse has stepped up to assist us in getting ready for the World Cup. As ENTOURAGE moves forward in preparation for the upcoming 2010 World Cup we are excited to be using and winning with the newest technology available in Paintball markers, the new EGO11 and GEO2.” Planet Eclipse