ProPaintball.com inside sources are reporting some interesting changes over at ProCaps–with some critical employees departing for a new competitor.

Our insider team has just received word that Steve Rabackoff, US Domestic Sales Manager for ProCaps, and Pat O’Toole, Midwest Regional Representative, have left ProCaps for GI Sports. With Rabackoff’s long-time personal friendship with GI Sports founder, Richmond Italia, the transition from ProCaps should be a smooth one for Steve.

While not the first of ProCaps staff to depart for Richmond’s GI Sports, the loss of Rabackoff to ProCaps will surely be detrimental to the somewhat stagnant ProCaps. Rabackoff and O’Toole will be joining the ranks of GI Sports under the management of Dave “Opie” Thomas, another ex-ProCaps employee and longtime friend and associate of Richmond Italia.

Update: Official Resignation from Steve & Pat