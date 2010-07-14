Rumor has it has it that Johnny Perchak is taking another break from paintball. BallersCafe is reporting that he is burnt out, working full time and traveling to play professional paintball with Dynasty. This will be the second time that Johnny has taken a break. In the middle of 2006 season he also took a break from paintball,returning full time in 2008 with the Los Angeles Ironmen and then back with Dynasty in 2009. Johnny is one of the good guys in pro paintball, it’s sad to see him leave. Hopefully Johnny only takes a short break again.