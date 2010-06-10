Bitburg, Germany hosted the second Millenium event of the year this May. Bitburg turned out much better then first event in Malaga, Spain. Malaga was filled with lightning, rain and wind. The weather was in Germany was much nicer, and all the teams were able to make it to the field. San Diego Impact dominated the whole weekend taking 1st place, followed by SK Moscow taking 2nd and Frankfurt Syndicate finishing 3rd.

In the first video at about the 5 minute mark there is an interview with Konstantin Fedorov, of SK Moscow and. He talks about why he left the Russians and how the team is doing now.

Update: It seems that there has been some confusion as to the interview and my comments above. As Gary Baum said below “He left over two years ago to play for Philly Americans and when his contract was finished at the end of 2009 he choose to return ‘home’ to Russian Legion”. So Fedorov plays for Boston Red Legion and SK Moscow. SK Moscow plays primarily the Millenium and Boston Red Legion in the PSP.