From the same company who brought us 300FPS, Natural Selection, War of Attrition and Bring Out Your Dead, comes a short video on the West Coast Paintball Players League (WCPPL) owned by Mike Hinman, and reffed by Pro Paintball team San Diego Aftermath. This video gives the players within the league the chance to voice their opinions of the league, including ProPaintball.com’s  very own Justin Mason. Take a look!

DerDer will be covering the entire 2010 WCPPL season and releasing videos online for download for FREE! Stay tuned here for all your video update needs.

    Makes me wanna move to the West Coast! Love the “pick a layout” concept, top notch!

    As far as the reffing part goes, I believe it is better not to have players as refs, they may be more knowledgeable of the game yet they do favor some people and some teams over others from either being friends with them or etc. And from watching a few of the WCPPL events I have seen alot of the refs being lazy and not really getting in the bunkers to check players. I have seen Mike Hinman personally yell at half of the refs to go in and pull this guy or check this guy.

    I believe having trained refs that are consistent and not random every event is the best for paintball. Think about it like this you not going to have PRO MLB players Umpiring Triple AAA baseball games, just not going to happen.. LOL

      However, NPPL and PSP are doing that with mixed results. The result with the WCPPL is that players are feeling better about the calls that are made from fellow pro players as opposed to trained league refs.

      ha after playing NPPL for 3+ years i can say that they consistently have bad reffing. whats even worse was that most of the experienced NPPL refs were the ones to make the more controversial calls.

      ive seen the NPPL ref “clinics” and have reffed a couple NPPLs/XPSLs too. you have A LOT higher chances of NPPL refs giving out “personal penalties” for a variety of reasons.

      with mike hinman supervising the reffing and entire event nonstop you cant expect too much BS… unlike that one guy from the NPPL…

      coughDAVEZINKHAMcough

        Ok first off thanks for the support and the constructive criticism. Honestly i don’t know why people compare me to the NPPL/USPL/. We do regional “Race to” they do 7 man. I wouldn’t want to be in there shoes. If I was i would take them off. The issue with ref’s is people always bring there friends that use to play or people don’t show up and you end up sticking some half assed ref out there that makes a bad call. This one call is the focal point for someone to flame a league. 7 man is tough to ref. There are times that it makes sense to cheat. I agree some pro players are lazy. But I bet most of them will be gone within the year. As for cheating guns I do think it makes sense to use people that have used the “cheater” modes. I think we are all trying to do our best. Flame away.

