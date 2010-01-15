From the same company who brought us 300FPS, Natural Selection, War of Attrition and Bring Out Your Dead, comes a short video on the West Coast Paintball Players League (WCPPL) owned by Mike Hinman, and reffed by Pro Paintball team San Diego Aftermath. This video gives the players within the league the chance to voice their opinions of the league, including ProPaintball.com’s very own Justin Mason. Take a look!

DerDer will be covering the entire 2010 WCPPL season and releasing videos online for download for FREE! Stay tuned here for all your video update needs.