propaintball-iconAfter a seemingly quite couple of weeks, pro paintball teams are once again making moves. This week we showcase the latest news and rumors from San Francisco Explicit, Scottsdale Elevation, Entourage and more. Read on for the latest paintball news and rumors for the week of December 14th.

  • Scottsdale Elevation will be competing in the PSP Semi Pro divison. Elevation pro paintball player Tim Cerruti is rumored to have moved to Northern California.
  • San Francisco Explicit is rumored to be playing PSP Semi Pro as well. Word is that sponsorship will play a big part in the decision. For those of you looking for a pro paintball team, SF Explicit is said to be scheduling a second set of tryouts after the first of the year. We will keep you updated.
  • Nu School University practiced X-ball against Fuzion and San Francisco Explicit at Capital Edge Paintball Park. Maybe that Explicit rumor wasn’t too far off, eh?
  • Credible sources tell us that VICIOUS/Entourage player Dalton Vanderbyl and Hollywood HK player Bear D’Egidio have both signed on to play with Entourage in 2010. Rumor has it that the team will be shooting Bob Long Victory paintball guns but nothing is official yet.
  • Word has it that Frank “the Tank” Connell and Draxxus have parted ways. Frank handled the South East region for DXS and word is DXS is trying to find someone to fill the void. Draxxus was the paintball sponsor for USPL pro team Avalanche and we can only imagine this will have an impact on the teams sponsorship. No word yet on the future of the team. We wish Frank the best!

    • Yup Reply

      Yeah, and they’re smart for doing that too.
      It shows that money can get you anywhere in life even if you suck…
      Yes, Entourage is shooting Victory’s next year. Bob gave them a better deal than Smart Parts.
      They are playing Pro 7-man and Semi-Pro X-ball.

  2. bear Reply

    Frank won’t have paint from DXS. Or a team for that matter. Dalton has many chances to go pro but is a pussy. X-factor is only going to play X-ball.

  5. InformationMerchant Reply

    Dalton had his reasons. I’m not convinced they started and ended with travel.

    • no one Reply

      Yeah. If you think about it Dalton has known the Entourage guys since he started playing. He’s been on SDA and in southern California in general. It’s totally a logical move. Plus, Entourage has tons more experience than Vicious

      • Vicious Reply

        has more PSP experience than Entourage. How many Entourage players played on the semi pro Aftermath at cup? Remember Vicious started out as DSS in 05.

        • Sorry U feel that way Reply

          Vicious Says,
          you are absolutely right that Vicious has a ton more experience than Entourage in the PSP format. That is what vicious has concentrated on while Entourage focused on 7man

          the AM roster at cup had 2 players from the Entourage roster

          Ryan Collette
          Ronnie Filippone

          at the previous events during the season there were 3 players on the roster.

  6. Ok Reply

    To all the Entourage mom and dads your kids will never win at the pro level. And if you can’t make it to the top then you are a looser. Stop hyping yourself.

  7. austin Reply

    ya “ok” that makes so much sense when you dont know how to spell “loser” i bet your already pro… no need for that comment

  8. Sorry U feel that way Reply

    Ok says,

    love you man. entourage has never been about hype. No magazine coverage no internet posting so I dont know what the team has Hyped. Ummmmmm. Probably won more money then your team ever has.
    Also they have not been stupid and jumped up too early. They have been consistant and now are moving up to pro NPPL and semi pro psp.
    They haven’t played a single season in the PSP. So if you dont like it then put a team in against them and try and stop them.

    Some of the most low keyed guys on the circuit. Their players help other teams out all the time. They dont cause fights at local fields and are easy to get along with. How can you hate a team for that.

    Thanks for the love

  9. Yup Reply

    You cant really call Entourage jumping to semi-pro a stupid move. They’re from CA, they’ll have more than enough top caliber teams to practice against. Also, didn’t many of them play with SDA at Cup?

  10. Sorry U feel that way Reply

    yup,
    I was not statng jumping to SP a stupid move. I was stating that the team has been moving up one level every season. Many teams jump to far up the ladder and they fail as a result. The idea of being pro is exciting for younger players sometimes. this does not help them to be ready for the level of competition they are competing against

  11. Entourage Reply

    has more experience WINNING in x-ball than Vicious. Entourage doesn’t play x-ball as a team however some of the team played for SDA Semi-Pro last year and helped them to 3 wins, Vicious only won once.

    • one win Reply

      was in D1 not semi pro. I would hope that the other non Entourage players helped SDA win.

  13. Beezy Reply

    I remember them absolutely smashing (similar to the way VWC II handled Cup) Cup 08 in D2 xball, i think theyll be fine.

  14. 1 Reply

    It was fuzion vs nuskool only, explicit was never there. And havent seen them play xball at cepp yet.

  15. blkballer Reply

    Yo Bear how can i get my hands on one of your jerseys im loving the layout……

