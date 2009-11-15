The WCPPL Event #5 at Camp Pendleton Paintball Park in Oceanside, CA got off to a strong start Saturday. From sun up to sun down, the best divisional teams from the western region battled it out for nearly $30,000.00 in cash prizes. The weather was perfect, the event location and turf were top notch, and the referees were doing a great job. Today kicks off the start of the 7-man finale and the D4 Race-2 debut. John Bires from Center50 put together a teaser video to show you what you missed. Check it out.