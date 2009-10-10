Over the past two days at the PSP World Cup we got a chance to get up close and personal with a few of the brand new GI Milsim .50 cal markers. Richmond Italia invited Pro Paintball dot Com inside for the first up close official photos of the guns being released for sale.

GI Milsim 50cal Nano

ProPB’s very own Brandon Mason had a chance to shoot the new paintball gun yesterday. Brandon raved about how accurate the marker shot, had no kick and that the marker reminded him of his Smart Parts Luxe. Rumors around the event indicate that one of the top pro paintball teams will be shooing it next season. Any thoughts on who?

Read on for a full list of the “Nano” Specifications!

Specifications:

The GI NANO50 is the smallest and lightest tournament marker available. The NANO50 is a spool valve marker with unsurpassed firing rate and accuracy, while both quiet and soft on paint. Hoseless grip integrated streamlined design helps shave ounces off the weight.

-All metal construction
-No External Hose Design – the regulator is built into the Grip Frame
-Wired eyes with screw mount covers for easy assembly

Colors: Black, Olive, Red

  • Caliber: .50cal
  • Joules: 5.1
  • Length: 8.4″
  • Weight: 1.64 lbs
  • Operating System: Multi Mode / Elctropneumatic Spool Valve
  • Operating System: 140-160 psi
  • Anti Chop system: Barrel Break Vision Eyes
  • Max rate of fire: 30+ BPS
  • Control Functions: programmable Chameleon L.E.D.

Air Consumption: the Nano50 shoots 1540 shots vs. Standard .68 425 shots

  1. bbbbbbbbb Reply

    It’s Aftermath. Mike Hinman told aftermath signed with GI milsim to guns at the webcast

  2. crusificton Reply

    If it’s not Aftermath then it has to be Philly. Philly needs the sponsorship dollars to maintain their private practice field and the team.

    • XbaLLer316 Reply

      haha i saw that and i just thought ” what a bunch of greedy assholes” haha making it so you cant buy aftermarket parts from 3rd party companies. ha good catch bro

  8. Brad Reply

    GI “MILSIM” my ass. What a horrible excuse to bring the Gardner brothers more money.

  9. Buldog Reply

    What part of “neon blue spacegun” is “MilSim? The company should change their name to “GI Speedball.”

  10. Colin Graham Reply

    I’m pretty sure the efficiency numbers are wrong:
    I have the spec sheet in front of me now, and it says this:
    48/3000psi Compresed Air
    Nano50 – 50 caliber = 1540
    Rail. 68 caliber = 425
    Invert Mini = 564

    These test were done by GI Milsim in Montreal, Smartparts has nothing to do with them. These are the results of the tests posted on Youtube.

  11. psulls Reply

    Why are they trying to ruin a perfectly good sport what a bunch of pricks stick to somethin your good at like designing ACTUAL MILSIM guns and stay the hell away from us

  12. Mitch Reply

    If .50 paintballs actually take over the sport…I will straight up quit, they are stupidly small and you would have to hit someone soooo many times to get em out, cheating would be extremely easy.

    • Profile photo of Kyle Johnson
      Kyle Reply

      I find it very humorous when people bring up this point, that because the balls are smaller the paint splatter will be greatly different. In fact, they aren’t. I got a chance to shoot this marker a few days ago at the GI booth and everything broke quite big.

      People complain that the paint it to small, wouldn’t it be convenient to not have to fill your loader so often? I don’t think many people are looking at the PRO side and merely focusing on their vision of the CON.

      • Joe Dirt Reply

        I agree. I think it’s funny that people are complaining about how much easier it will be to cheat with the smaller marks left……the funny part is, a couple people can make an entire industry that has used .68 cal for over 20 years, completely change over to .50 cal so we can “save the sport”….yet we can’t get a system in place that makes cheating not only much harder to get away with, but with such terrible consequences that it’s not even worth the time to cheat. Nothing is perfect, but things can always be better…..if you try. Sad part is, there isnt any money in fair play………

        • Ben Baler Reply

          i do find the whole concept on 50cal a bit off putting.. no down to the size of the ball but the price it will put on all ballers heads.

          Sure companies like RPS, KEE, DXS will save some money in manufacturing these little terrors but what will be the cost to the player.

          just think if you buy a case of DXS Gold or Evil you looking at £40 a box for 2000 high end balls. thats alot of money and considering teams can range between 10 and 50 cases at an event.

          now sure we can all say this will half our costs as in a box of 2000 68cal you’ll get near double that in a case of 50cal and it would be cheaper, and if it was the same price companies would lose a hell of a lot of money. and i dont see them giving us more balls for less money just cuz there smaller.!!

          just to add to the paint cost, upgrading your kit will be more as well. i can see the 50cal conversion kit retailing at about £150-£200 and the loader upgrade being about £50-100 no to mention barrels

          so after you just bought your shiney new luxe,ego ten or dm10 you have to fork out another shed load of cash to convert it to shoot 50cal.

          i can see the pro side of it for woodballers, big games and sites etc as the site will save money and make more money from a smaller ball.

          but please god keep this away from the tournament scene. the splat of the ball is irrelevant.. the changes it will implement such as chrono speed will change, we shoot a 68 cal ball at a max of 300fps now airsofters (bb guns) shoot a i think 18cal ball at speeds of 1000fps cuz the ball is smaller or something like that. ( i could be wrong)

          but i do hope this fails in the tournament scene. but i hope it goes more towards the site owner and woodballers/milsim etc

          p.s the gun is fugly its like an ion tried to but fuck a luxe

  13. chris Reply

    i think i might get one of these but only time will tell if i am going to play with a 50. cal

  14. tom Reply

    “Air Consumption: the Nano50 shoots 1540 shots vs. Standard .68 425 shots”

    is it just me or does that seem really inefficient? i wonder what an efficient gun would get with .50 cal

  15. Mike Tartaglia Reply

    how much will this coast? shot this at cup. pretty sick if you ask me.

  16. tommy. Reply

    Personally, I don’t like the whole .50 switch idea. Yes, I can see all the pros to it. I can imagine they can fit just as much paint in a .50 ball as a .68, and that it will require much less force to move that size ball, ultimately making guns more air efficient. And it could possibly make guns slightly more accurate dueto decreased surface area of the ball and less wind resistance.

    However, what I don’t like about it is all the money that has to go into it. For one, players have to buy new equipment if they wish to switch. Then they have to buy the paint as well. Paintball stores will be forced into carrying both types of paint, and due to the economy, will not be able to carry the same amount of .68 paint as they used to. Which is going to make it harder to get paint, and bring prices up to make up for the fact that stores have to stock new products.

    I myself find myself barely able to afford to play once every month, much less be able to buy new gear. I’ve been shooting a shocker that I’ve had since 05 just because I can’t afford a new gun. There are a lot of people around that love playing but don’t because money is tight.

    If companies wish to help out the industry, why not open more fields. In my area (socal), there are very few fields to choose from. Currently the best ones around are ASG, Whittier Ranch, and Camp Pendleton. But it is a far drive to any of those fields and the only one with an X-ball field currently is Camp Pendleton. Why don’t manufacturers think about making fields like a Dye owned field, or planet eclipse field, or things like that. They could still turn a profit, but instead of creating new gear for people to buy, they’re providing a basic necessity that everyone will need: a place to play.

    agree or disagree, just a thought from my crazy mind.

  17. rocker2 Reply

    i’m waiting until “I” actully shoot a .50 caliber marker before i make a judgment….

  18. *** Reply

    Well, before you wait to pass judgement, just realize what BS is going on when it claims to shoot at 30 bps. I challenge anybody here to find me a .50 cal loader that will feed that fast. This is straight up stupid.

    Also, e=mc^2, people. If you give the same speed to a .68 caliber paintball and a .50 caliber, the difference in energy will be that the .68 caliber will be (68/50)^3 times as much, or 2.515456 times as much, energy as the .50. It won’t go any farther; it won’t go even half as far unless it goes more than 300 fps. Remember here, folks, this is a Smart Parts affiliate making this one. You know it’s a bunch of lies. Same general argument goes for accutracty as well. I pity the morons who buy this garbage….

    • Rampage Reply

      Errrmmm, you may want to check with your math professor on that one genius…

      You forget to take into account that the surface area is smaller, the barrel is smaller, etc. Even if air consumption will not be less, the .68 caliber will NOT have less consumption. At most it will be equal.

      This is the result of poor education on multiple levels of Math and Paintball.

      • *** Reply

        Yeah, but you forget to take into account that although a .68 is less air efficient, it will still go farther on the same velocity. As I stated above, a .68 will have (68/50)^3 times the energy, but as you point out, it has a larger surface area to create friction. However, the surface area of the .50 caliber round is (50/68)^2 the size of a .68 caliber round’s area. Theoretically, therefore, the .68 caliber paintball would still go 68/50, or 1.36 times as far as a .50 caliber paintball. I appreciate that you took the time to actually type out a valid response to what I wrote as compared to the pointless trolling that x put before you.

        All in all, though, I just don’t think that this will generate nything more than initial hype that will fizzle out quickly. .68 caliber has been around for a long time, and one new company’s idea isn’t going to be enough to change an industry standard. There are still no .50 caliber hoppers, no .50 caliber aftermarket barrels, almost nothing for .50 caliber paintball as a whole, where everybody already has a .68 and are, for the most part, happy with theirs. The only people who would buy into this hype are mostly new players who will find out that big events don’t have enough .50 caliber participants to care about them, and that they will either have to change to .68 caliber like everybody else or stay in the woods.

        If anybody would like to refute anything else I say, please have the good graces to post a detailed reply explaining your thoughts, not simply “You’re wrong.”

        • Rampage Reply

          Oh, ok, I see where you are coming from now with the equations.

          Yes, I agree with the fact that there are no accessories for the .50. I do not see this taking off that much unless tournaments start leagues for it.

          Great idea all you paintball producers, but next time please try to create something either more affordable for us or something that will help bring the price of paintball as a whole down. It is getting expensive =/

  19. Eugene Reply

    You guys can argue physics all you want, but there are so many variables and so many ways to compensate for them that the bottom line is how the gun shoots.

    My second issue is looking at their product line, these look like 50 cal versions of the luxe, vibe and sp-1.

    As per their youtube video…The accuracy tests are done against stock guns I’m betting and I doubt the paint match is correct on the 68s. The more major detail is the paint splatter dispersement. They are shooting at a hard surface. A ball splatter is much different when it hits. Sure you’ll be able to identify a gogg shot, but how about inbetween pods on the pack, or in the elbows or under the arms. Also, in speedball, with 2 refs for 5 guys and fans, not a big deal, but when you play scenario its hard enough to get people to call themselves out anyway.

    The fact that the balls will hurt more is a benefit i think. If you don’t agree with me on this point you should probably stop playing paintball.

    but that’s just my opinion.

  20. Jacob Reply

    Ok guys, Do us all a big favor and shut the fuck up, please, Ok? I play milsim, speedball, xball, and woodsball. But by far my favorate thing to do is take a milsim gun on the field. Guess what noobs in my arena, we dont care what marker you use. Its all just paintball, no one cares yours looks like an m4 and thiers looks like a laser gun and the other guy has a speedball gun.
    .50 is a nice thought, and it might prove to be a good change if it happens, but you idiots are to stupid to realize theres different paintball cal.’s, such as rap4’s signature cal. is .43 and .40.. it does well on its own, certantly wont take over .68, if you guys want to bitch and complain heres the truth

    case of .68=$60
    case of .50=$30
    accuracy of the .50 may be a little off? maybe better. due to the fact theres less surface area for the wind to affect.

    .50 wont take over you rich noobs.
    but for those who have no idea what im talking about its simple.
    .50 is a nice thought for change, only time will tell if it happens but as far as .68 leaving
    .68 will never leave becuase thats all most fields allow, and theres more .68 guns.

  21. wow.. Reply

    You are an idiot, a case of .50 cal will not be 50% cheaper than a case of .68
    In fact you’ll probably only save around 10$ a case, so initially only “rich noobs” will be able to afford to play .50 cal paintball.

  23. 76Bert Reply

