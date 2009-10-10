Over the past two days at the PSP World Cup we got a chance to get up close and personal with a few of the brand new GI Milsim .50 cal markers. Richmond Italia invited Pro Paintball dot Com inside for the first up close official photos of the guns being released for sale.

ProPB’s very own Brandon Mason had a chance to shoot the new paintball gun yesterday. Brandon raved about how accurate the marker shot, had no kick and that the marker reminded him of his Smart Parts Luxe. Rumors around the event indicate that one of the top pro paintball teams will be shooing it next season. Any thoughts on who?

Read on for a full list of the “Nano” Specifications!

Specifications: