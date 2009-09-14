propaintball-iconWe’ve received word that long time Draxxus event rep and truck driver, Harley, has passed away due to natural causes. Harley was a great man and we appreciate all the help and support he provided our team and hundreds of others over the years.

Long time friend Chris Lasoya has a few words to share;

Harley was one of the most giving and repecful people i have ever met. he loved his life and made people smile even when he was down. . God rest his soul and may he be at peace forever. Harley we love you…

Chris LaSoya

Keep on truckin’ Harley!

Related Posts

39 Responses

  1. Sad Reply

    What? I can’t belive this. Harley will be missed he was a great man and my wishes go out to his family.

    • Lucie MacDougall Reply

      This is Harley’s sis… just want to thank everyone… I know how much I love him, but to see that everyone else saw what I knew my whole life lifts my spirits. Forever Young Dave… Forever Young

      I loved you yesterday, I love you today and I will love you for all the tomorrows. My life will never again be whole without you Bro

      Love Your Sis
      Lucie

  2. Rodney Squires Reply

    Wow. I never knew Harley was in trouble. I only knew Harley from events over the years. What a great guy with a big heart. Harley will be missed.

    Rodney Squires
    Dynasty

  3. monkman Reply

    Lost a kind man today
    Harley you will be missed.
    🙁
    🙁

    Shawn Monk
    Kamikaze / Maniacs pantball team

  4. Rocky Knuth Reply

    Our prayers are with his family. We will miss you Harley. I had a chance to chat with Harley at every event and he was Outstanding guy.

    Rocky Knuth
    Naughty Dogs

  5. Chris Black Reply

    Always a class act, an intrinsic part of the paintball tournament community has been sadly lost.

    He’ll be greatly missed but not forgotten.

    – Christopher Black

  6. Nick S Reply

    A sad day for paintball. I am going to miss our talks at the paint truck! I feel lucky to have known him. Our prayers are with his family.

    Nick Slowiak
    Chicago Aftershock

  7. Thomas Taylor Reply

    Wow Harley has been around as long as I can remember. He did right by me and helped me out many a time at tournaments. He will be missed.

    My prayers will be out there for his family.

    God bless

  9. Sinan Reply

    Thank you for all your help and support to the team. You where one of the few with a good heart that I will always have much respect for. Be easy my friend. My regards go out to your family. =(

    Sinan Cinaroglu

    Palm Beach Venom

  11. Joey DeCaire Reply

    I feel so blessed to have had the pleasure to know Harley.

    I hope his family take comfort in knowing that Harley was loved by everyone at events. It didn’t matter if you were part of the Procaps fold or a part of another team or organization – you knew Harley and you loved him.

    He was as much of a part of an event as the netting and bunkers are. . . . It wasn’t an event without him, and events going forward won’t be the same without him.

    A huge void sits now in the middle of the heart of paintball.

    Thank you Harley for all you did. I miss you so much!

    Joey

  12. Profile photo of Kyle Johnson
    Kyle Reply

    Very glad to see many of the respected names from the paintball community paying their respect.

    Had a chance to meet and speak with Harley throughout the past few years, he had nothing but great things to say about everybody.

    You will be missed greatly my friend, may you rest in peace and keep on truckin’.

  13. Karen Reply

    Harley was a great guy. I always got a hug from him at the beginning of an event and a hug when we were leaving. He was always excited to get a few new Vicious shirts at every event and wore them right after they were given to him.

    I can think back to all of the conversations I’ve had with him over the years and will greatly miss him at the next event.

    Karen B
    Vicious
    __________________

  14. Billy Bernacchia Reply

    Harley was a great guy. Always looked forward to saying hello to him and his wife at events. He will be missed.
    God Bless him and his family!
    Keep truckin

    Billy Bernacchia
    New England Hurricanes

  15. Trent David Allan Rideout Reply

    This is one of David’s sons. Id like to thank you all, for you love and support. I never knew him well but from the picture you all paint for me he was a great man. Thank you again.

    R.I.P Dad “Harley” David Rideout June 3, 1953- Sept 12/13, 2009

  16. Tom Ryan Reply

    Over the years we got to know Harley from all the paintball events. He was definitely one of a kind. He will be greatly missed by everyone in the paintball community!

    Rest In Peace Harley!

  17. Frank Connell Reply

    It was a pleasure working along side Harley at the events. He will be missed by the whole paintball world. May he rest in peace and keep trucking through the clouds.

  18. CH Reply

    Harley seemed to always have a way to brighten my day no matter what had just happened on the field.
    I’ll miss you my friend.

  19. Mike Reina Reply

    It was very limited that I was able to speak to Harley but for those 6 or 7 times, they were sure noticeable that he was an extremely nice man and never once did anyone ever have anything bad to say about him.

    Rest in peace Harley, you won’t be forgotten.

  20. Arsenal Organization Reply

    R.I.P ‘Harley’, always with a smile, paintball lost a good man, you will be sorely missed.

    Arsenal

  22. Raney Reply

    Harley was a good man. I always looked forward talking to him at the paint truck, with his dog and wife.

  23. bart Yachimec Reply

    Our condolences go out to Harley’s family for their loss as he was a Great representive of the Paintball community!! He was Great !!! We paintball people will truly miss him!!

    Bart Yachimec
    Edmonton Impact

  24. Mike Rideout Reply

    Thank you all for the kind words ..Dave was more then a great Man . He was a awesome brother who always took time too make me feel better no matter how bad he felt.!!When he died a part of me died as well..Rest in peace bro. I will love you always.

  25. we will miss you Harley RIP Reply

    To my dearest family and Fridnds, some things I’d like to say…
    but first of all, to let you know, that I arrived okay.
    I’m writing this from heaven. Here I dwell with God above.
    Here, there’s no more tears of sadness; here is just eternal love.

    Please do not be unhappy just because I’m out of sight.
    Remember that I’m with you every morning, noon and night.
    That day I had to leave you when my life on earth was through,
    God picked me up and hugged me and He said, “I welcome you.”

    It’s good to have you back again; you were missed while you were gone.
    As for your dearest family, they’ll be here later on.
    I need you here badly; you’re part of my plan.
    There’s so much that we have to do, to help our mortal man.

    God gave me a list of things, that he wished for me to do.
    And foremost on the list, was to watch and care for you.
    And when you lie in bed at night, the day’s chores put to flight.
    God and I are closest to you….in the middle of the night.

    When you think of my life on earth, and all those loving years
    because you are only human, they are bound to bring you tears.
    But do not be afraid to cry; it does relieve the pain.
    Remember there would be no flowers, unless there was some rain.

    I wish that I could tell you all that God has planned.
    But if I were to tell you, you wouldn’t understand.
    But one thing is for certain, though my life on earth is o’er.
    I’m closer to you now, than I ever was before.

    There are many rocky roads ahead of you and many hills to climb;
    but together we can do it by taking one day at a time.
    It was always my philosophy and I’d like it for you too…
    that as you give unto the world, the world will give to you.

    If you can help somebody who’s in sorrow and pain,
    then you can say to God at night……”My day was not in vain.”
    And now I am contented….that my life has been worthwhile,
    knowing as I passed along the way, I made somebody smile.

    So if you meet somebody who is sad and feeling low,
    just lend a hand to pick him up, as on your way you go.
    When you’re walking down the street, and you’ve got me on your mind;
    I’m walking in your footsteps only half a step behind.

    And when it’s time for you to go…. from that body to be free,
    remember you’re not going…..you’re coming here to me.

  27. DD Reply

    Harley was awesome! Knew him for many years attending all the events. I have nothing but postiive memories and great stories. He will be missed and I’m sure he’s in a great place…

  28. E-bone Reply

    Harley was one of the best people to meet at events. I love seeing him and his wonderful dog and just talking about random stuff.

    rip Harley

    we will all miss you

  29. Nathan David Reply

    This is Harley’s son, I want to thank everyone in the Paint Ball communtity for their repects and well wishes. Nice to hear that dad touched so maany people and will be missed by so many! Again thank you all.

  30. Stephen Porterfield Reply

    What a terrible loss to the paintball world. One of the coolest people i meet through my paintball travels. You will be missed. Condolences from the whole trauma family.

    Stephen Porterfield
    Trauma

  31. Chris Jones Reply

    Always enjoyed shooting the breeze with Harley at events.

    Condolences to both his family, and friends.

    Gone, but never forgotten.

    Rest in peace brother.

    Chris Jones
    Team Unlimited

  32. Alanda & Hope Reply

    We are Daves sisters and are speachless by the love and repsect that everyone has been showing. It warms our heart to see that not only did Harley touch our hearts and lifes, but most of the paintball world as well. Thanks for all the kind words and prayers.
    Hope and Alanda
    See ya later Gater

  33. Pat O'Tooe Reply

    One the coolest cats I ever met. Its no surprise to see such an out pouring of respect and love towards Harley. He road his own wave in life and it was a fine one. Ride on Brother !

    Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

    Pat O’Toole
    Procaps Direct IL.

  34. Lisa Reply

    Hi everyone this is Lisa Harley’s girlfriend. Harley always said he wanted to be remembered for the man he was and the beautiful tributes and words of kindness are more than he could have asked for. Harley lived & breathed paintball and you all were his event family. He thought the world of each & everyone of you and would want you to play strong & hard in his memory. Thank you for the kind words of condolences and your prayers. Harley may be gone, but will never be forgotten….Love to All

  35. Keith Reply

    First time i met harley is when i was helping set up the chicago procaps warehouse and he really helped me out moving stuff around when we had no racks when he just could of hopped on his truck and drove off like the other drivers. truely one of the most selfless people in paintball. i still remember when his dog pooped in the warehouse and the old operations mgr stepped in it… made my day, R.I.P. harley you will def. be missed

  36. mike rideout Reply

    Dave you will never know how much I loved you
    its like part of me died when you passed your brother Mike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.