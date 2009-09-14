We’ve received word that long time Draxxus event rep and truck driver, Harley, has passed away due to natural causes. Harley was a great man and we appreciate all the help and support he provided our team and hundreds of others over the years.

Long time friend Chris Lasoya has a few words to share;

Harley was one of the most giving and repecful people i have ever met. he loved his life and made people smile even when he was down. . God rest his soul and may he be at peace forever. Harley we love you… Chris LaSoya

Keep on truckin’ Harley!