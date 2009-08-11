millenniumlogoBaca Loco over at View from the Deadbox has word on some shenanigans taking place over at the Millennium event in Turkey. Right on the heels of the proposed German paintball ban the premier European league is said to be giving major recognition and possibly title rights (Read: Millennium Sarsilmaz) to Turkish small arms manufacture Sarsilmaz. According to the story, some of the Millennium series sponsors may be trying to blame the “gun connection” as the primary reason for not traveling to the event. Logistics is never an issue, right? Anyhow, check out the juice herehere and here.

Readers, what are your thoughts on the issue of gun manufactures joining as sponsors our sport? As tournament paintball players we have fought for years to distance ourselves from the “gun toting, wanabe army” stereotype. However, in the last 2 years we have courted both the US ARMY and Marines as anchor sponsors of the NPPL series as well as seen a major shift by the PBINDUSTRY into the military simulation market.

What has prompted the sudden change? What would you say if gun and ammo manufactures Winchester and/or Smith & Wesson came on board as major sponsors of the PSP?

  2. rocker2 Reply

    i say bring it on!!! i love paintball and i like real gats. maybe we can play with simnitions?

  3. he Reply

    You forgot the US Air Force was there too… 🙂

    The culture is different here and in Europe. I don’t think the equivalent of the 2nd amendment exist there. Weapons are considered more of a threat than a way to defend yourself. Probably because Europe had wars on the territory for centuries and being invaded is a tad different than sending troops abroad.
    Anyway, those companies (gun manufacturers, distributors…) have $$$ and Paintball need $$$. Careful though ; In the search for Gold, we shouldn’t forget who we get in bed with. We might wake up next to a stallion’s head…

  4. bronc Reply

    If it were any other time, I’d give a huge thumbs down to the Mil for doing this. Then again, we are in the biggest economic melt down since the great depression, and people have to do what they have to do during these hard time to keep the lights on. And during hard time is when you see people trying new things, and going places they wouldn’t normally go.

    I’d hope this isn’t long term trend, as I don’t really see a lot of actual cross over between the hard core “sporting” types. Although the firearm industry has had a boom during the last few years (at least in the US) – they have the extra money as well to try their new and different ideas to.

    I just can’t wait until the economy gets better. 2010 will be better for paintball. 2009 has been poo.

  5. Adam @ThisISPaintball.ca Reply

    Yeah I was surprised to see this Sarsilmaz stuff happen, not a smart move with the recent Germany paintball issues but honestly has anyone viewed where this event is being held? Seems like one of the best venues ever aside from it being so far away in Turkey.

  6. amargio1 Reply

    why not ? any publicity is good ! do we have something to hide ? i know i don’t so bring as many big company’s as possible. we need to grow not hide in our own closets !! we have been affraid of too many things and that in itself shows fear. of what i don’t know.Just love the sport and get out and play as much as you can and help the new kids out there. this sport is too young to die now. so people accept the big guys, they don’t have to have a paintball company name. hell propane companys would do. better than what we got now !!

  7. amargio1 Reply

    hey guys . rumor says you may be selling to kee ! well i sure hate to see that. just a tip here it comes.
    whatever price you have talked about…it is too cheap !!! you need to add at least another 50 G’s on top of that. i am not Joking. in the last year you have kicked a$$ on the giant of paintball forums, something nation. well if you can do that in so short of time that means more cash for what this place will be in one more year. Don’t change things just keep on keeping on.
    maybe my 70 years sees something thats been overlooked.

  9. http://www./ Reply

