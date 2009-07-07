The guys behind the Vanguard and the Lucky UN1-tech barrel system are at it again.

vanguard_vVanguard has been working on perfecting the creed platform utilizing feedback from teams and players all over the world allowing us to bring you what we feel is the perfect marker. With its OLED screen and intuitive interface powered by a lightweight efﬁcient Lipoly cell giving you over 100,000 shots from a full charge, USB connectivity for upgrades, charging and data transfer the creed is the most advanced marker to date. Hi Flow Pneumatic Drive train and patented Balanced valve design give you the best shot to shot consistency with little to no kick. Driven by advanced custom MAC valve allows the creed to cycle with low dwell time with no QEV. Super Lightweight 3d milled body and integrated regulator give the creed an ergonomic and balanced feel allowing you to gunﬁght with ease. Weight with Battery, Barrel and Regulator : 848 grams 3 bore Barrel kit giving you all your options for paint matching, other lengths and bores available.

creed_posterA4

For more information check out CreedMarker.com or on Twitter

17 Responses

  1. propaintball=WIN Reply

    Isn’t this really old news or is this a new updated version of the Creed

  2. Hybrid Exchange Reply

    These guys made me sick.

    They lied and claimed they weren’t Lucky UK over and over but now they want to claim the Un1tec barrel even though Lucky UK didn’t have anything to do with it. They just stole it.

    The drove Lucky into the ground and screwed hundreds of people by closing up shop and not returning guns and parts sent in for warranty work.

    This is the fifth time they have changed names. Go away already. Get out of paintball.

  4. Ben Baler Reply

    think youll find Hybrid Exchange that Gun ltd bought lucky and turned it into un1tec

